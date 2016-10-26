Virginia won't oppose overturning convictions in '97 slaying

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia attorney general's office says it won't oppose overturning the rape and murder convictions of two former sailors.

Michael Kelly is a spokesman for Attorney General Mark Herring. He says in an email Wednesday the office will grant the petition filed by Danial Williams and Joseph Dick.

Williams and Dick are two of the so-called "Norfolk Four," ex-sailors who have long claimed that police coerced them into falsely confessing. They pleaded guilty to the 1997 rape and murder of Michelle Moore-Bosko.

The attorney general's decision comes a month after federal judge wrote that "no sane human being" could find the men guilty.