Cambodia assures US that political deadlock will end soon

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's foreign minister has assured the United States that the political deadlock in the country will ease soon since opposition lawmakers have agreed to end their boycott of the parliament and attend its upcoming plenary session.

Foreign Minister Prak Sokonn made the statement Thursday when he met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Daniel R. Russel. He said he hopes Prime Minister Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party and the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party will also resume talks soon to end political tensions.