Dutch court convicts 5 men for mosque arson attack

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch court has convicted five right-wing extremists and sentenced them to four years' imprisonment for throwing Molotov cocktails at a mosque, saying the attack had "terrorist characteristics."

Overijssel Court passed the sentence Thursday for a Feb. 27 attack on a mosque in the eastern Dutch city of Enschede. Nobody was injured in the attack and it did not cause serious damage to the mosque.

The court did not release the identities of the five men.