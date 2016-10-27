Florida's latest Zika 'hot zone' not generating so much buzz

MIAMI — Authorities in Florida went into damage-control mode when Zika-carrying mosquitoes began biting in the Miami area this summer, fearing the economy would suffer as pregnant women were warned to avoid the Wynwood art district and touristy South Beach.

With those areas cleared, a third so-called "hot zone" is generating less buzz: Straddling heavily black Liberty City and Little Haiti, this area afflicts the city's poorest communities, where Zika joins a long list of concerns among people who already feel neglected.

Containing Zika here will take finesse, advocates say. Mosquito control inspectors are making thousands of house calls, trucks are spraying pesticides before dawn and tropical plants that trap water where mosquitoes breed will be pulled from city-owned spaces.