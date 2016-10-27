German police probe possible DNA blunder in murder case

BERLIN — German authorities are investigating whether contamination was to blame for the discovery of DNA linked to a neo-Nazi at the site where a child's remains were found.

The remains of Peggy Knobloch, who disappeared in 2001, were found in July in Thuringia state.

Two weeks ago, prosecutors said genetic material recovered from the site had been connected to Uwe Boehnhardt, a suspected member of the National Socialist Underground, a group that's been linked to 10 killings between 2000 and 2007.

Boehnhardt died in the same state in 2011 following a botched robbery.