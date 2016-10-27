Illinois judge candidate won't take bench until case cleared

CHICAGO — A Chicago-area judicial candidate who faces charges of impersonating a judge when she was a court staff attorney says that if she's elected, she won't take the bench until her disciplinary case is resolved.

Rhonda Crawford in a filing with the Illinois Supreme Court also asked for more time to explain why her law license shouldn't be suspended because of her actions. She says the lawyer familiar with her disciplinary case died, forcing her to hire new lawyers.

Crawford's filing was a response to an Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission request last week asking the High Court to suspend her law license.