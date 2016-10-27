Image of Asia: Wedding dresses at fashion week in Beijing
In this photo by Andy Wong, a model presents a wedding dress designed by Tsai Meiyue during the Mercedes-Benz China Fashion Week in Beijing. Tsai's other creations for weddings included illuminated dresses and a red dress with sheer shoulders and detailed sleeves. The spring-summer China Fashion Week lasts through Oct. 31.
