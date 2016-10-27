India expels Pakistani embassy staffer over espionage charge
A
A
Share via Email
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's Foreign Ministry says India is expelling a Pakistani diplomat in New Delhi after briefly detaining him on what it called "false and unsubstantiated charges."
In a statement, it said India on Thursday informed Pakistan's high commissioner, the top Pakistani diplomat in the country, that embassy staff member Mehmood Akhtar has until Oct. 29 to leave the country.
India's Foreign Ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup confirmed the decision in a tweet.
He said India determined that Akhtar was involved in espionage activities, a charge rejected by Pakistan.
Tension between the two nuclear-armed
Most Popular
-
Poll: Who do you side with in the dispute between teachers and the Nova Scotia government?
-
'I think they’ve got a lot of valid concerns:' Halifax parents supportive of teachers after strike vote
-
Alberta private school closed amid allegations of pocketing public dollars
-
UK expert shrugs off foreign investment, blames Canada for Vancouver housing crisis