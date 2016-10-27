North Carolina early voting surge comes after long fight

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama campaign together for the first time in North Carolina, early voting in the presidential battleground state appears likely to surge beyond 2012 levels. More polling sites are being added Thursday after a protracted battle over voting access.

Through the first seven days of early voting, around 1 million ballots were cast — roughly on par with the last presidential election. But the number of early polling places was increasing statewide from around 250 to nearly 400. Political experts expected a resulting rise in ballots.