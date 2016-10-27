Pakistan bans protest and rallies in Islamabad for 2 months

ISLAMABAD — The Pakistani government has banned all political meetings, rallies and protests in the capital, Islamabad, ahead of a planned opposition march against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Nov. 2.

A Thursday Ministry of Interior statement says the ban will remain in force for two months.

The party of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan has threatened to lockdown the capital to force Sharif to step down.

Sharif faces mounting public pressure after his family members were named as holders of offshore bank accounts in leaked financial documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.

Sharif has defended his financial record, attempting to explain the details of his family business in parliament and in two televised speeches.