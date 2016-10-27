News / World

Pakistan bans protest and rallies in Islamabad for 2 months

In this photo provided by Pakistan's Press Information Department, Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, right, talks to a survivor of an overnight attack on the Police Training Academy, with Pakistan army chief Gen. Raheel Sharif, left, at a local hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Militants wearing suicide vests stormed a Pakistani police academy in the southwestern city of Quetta overnight, killing dozens of people, mostly police cadets and recruits, and waging a ferocious gun battle with troops that lasted into early hours Tuesday. (AP Photo/Press Information Department)

ISLAMABAD — The Pakistani government has banned all political meetings, rallies and protests in the capital, Islamabad, ahead of a planned opposition march against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Nov. 2.

A Thursday Ministry of Interior statement says the ban will remain in force for two months.

The party of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan has threatened to lockdown the capital to force Sharif to step down.

Sharif faces mounting public pressure after his family members were named as holders of offshore bank accounts in leaked financial documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.

Sharif has defended his financial record, attempting to explain the details of his family business in parliament and in two televised speeches.

Pakistan's Supreme Court has set to hold a hearing on the scandal on Nov. 1.

