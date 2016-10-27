Pakistan's Sindh province bans sale of alcohol

KARACHI, Pakistan — The provincial court of Pakistan's Sindh province has ordered police and the area's excise department to start closing all shops selling alcohol.

Prosecutor Ghulam Mustafa says the Thursday request came following a ruling by the High Court of Sindh to revoke the shops' licenses, in a favourable response to a concerned petitioner who challenged the public sale of alcohol, saying it adversely affects youth.

Mustafa says there are 21 wholesale outlets and 116 retail shops selling alcohol in Sindh province.

Under Pakistani law, only non-Muslims can be issued licenses to sell alcohol.