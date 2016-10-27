Philippine leader's meeting with Japan emperor cancelled

TOKYO — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte left Japan on Thursday without meeting Emperor Akihito as the scheduled meeting had to be cancelled because of the death of the emperor's uncle.

Before ending his three-day visit, Duterte proposed joint military exercises with Japan, while reiterating that he will not conduct them with Americans in his presidency.

Duterte made the proposal during his visit to a coast guard unit to observe an exercise from one of the patrol vessels Japan pledged to provide the Philippines to upgrade Manila's maritime security capabilities amid South China Sea disputes with Beijing.

The president told reporters in an unscheduled interview that he discussed a possibility of the joint exercise "on general terms" when he held talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to Philippine broadcaster ABS-CBN. But he reminded reporters that he will not take part in the proposed "war games" with the U.S.

He did not elaborate on his comment, which could have mixed implications because of Japan also has tensions with China over East China Sea islands, history and other issues.

Duterte has criticized Washington's foreign policy while reaching out to Beijing. His criticism to U.S. and its military presence in the Philippines have raised concerns in Washington and Tokyo, a top American ally.

He said Wednesday he wants foreign troops out of his country possibly within the next two years, referring to visiting U.S. troops.

Prince Mikasa, the younger brother of former Japanese Emperor Hirohito, died Thursday at the age of 100.

Because of Duterte's informal style, Japanese officials had been worried if he may chew gum in front of the emperor. But during his visit in Japan, he was not seen doing that during his talks with Abe and other officials.

"I'd like to express my deepest condolence," Duterte said. He told reporters that his protocol officer advised him not to proceed with the call on the emperor "because they are in mourning and I respect that because I would ask for the same, maybe request, if I were in his shoes."

