Putin rejects claims of Russian interference in US election
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin says the claims of Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election are designed to distract public attention from real issues.
The United States has accused Russia of
Speaking Thursday to international foreign policy experts in Sochi, Putin dismissed "the hysteria about Russia's influence on the U.S. presidential election."
He argued that U.S. elites have used the "mythical and fictitious" issue to distract attention from real problems such as government debt and police violence.
Putin disputed that the U.S. is "some kind of 'banana republic'" that could be susceptible to Russia's influence, calling America "a great power."
He also said it's equally "ridiculous" to allege that Russia has aggressive military intentions.
Most Popular
-
UK expert shrugs off foreign investment, blames Canada for Vancouver housing crisis
-
Poll: Who do you side with in the dispute between teachers and the Nova Scotia government?
-
Three charged after $20,000 worth of items stolen from Nova Scotia home
-
'The market is dead': Schlock director Uwe Boll’s Rampage of terrible films is finished