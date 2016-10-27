Return of Haitian detainees delayed because of Matthew

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — About 125 Haitians at the Charleston County jail awaiting deportation won't be going home any time soon.

Charleston Sheriff's spokesman Eric Watson tells local news outlets that another 125 are expected this week, but none of them can be sent back to Haiti because of damage there caused by Hurricane Matthew.

Authorities say they'll be deported when conditions improve.

Matthew hammered Haiti this month before moving north and making landfall in Charleston County.