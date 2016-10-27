Romania: man asks court to recognize his same-sex marriage
A
A
Share via Email
BUCHAREST, Romania — A Romanian man has asked his country's
Lawyer Iustina Ionescu asked judges on Thursday to rule that the couple's 2010 marriage in Belgium was legal in the same way it would be recognized if they were heterosexual.
Adrian Coman, a rights activist, is married to American graphic designer Claibourn Robert Hamilton. Coman said: "Our values are no different from any other family in Romania."
The couple who live in the U.S. began legal action in 2012 to get their union recognized.
Religious groups want the constitution amended to state that marriage is a union between a man and a woman.
Most Popular
-
Poll: Who do you side with in the dispute between teachers and the Nova Scotia government?
-
'I think they’ve got a lot of valid concerns:' Halifax parents supportive of teachers after strike vote
-
Alberta private school closed amid allegations of pocketing public dollars
-
UK expert shrugs off foreign investment, blames Canada for Vancouver housing crisis