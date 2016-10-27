News / World

Slovenia to rebury 800 victims from post-WWII mass grave

MARIBOR, Slovenia — Slovenia is reburying some 800 victims from a mass grave containing the remains of thousands of people believed killed in the aftermath of World War II by the communist authorities.

The remains will be laid to rest in a memorial park in Maribor, northeastern Slovenia, alongside other victims of post-WWII summary executions. The victims are believed to be mostly Croats and Slovenes from WWII pro-Nazi groups killed by the victorious communists.

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic laid a wreath as part of commemoration ceremonies Thursday. She says "historic truth must be established because it presents a basis for a better future."

The so-called Huda Jama mass grave was discovered in 2009 in an abandoned mine east of Ljubljana. Experts say it contains the remains of up to 5,000 people.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular