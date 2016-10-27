Slovenia to rebury 800 victims from post-WWII mass grave

MARIBOR, Slovenia — Slovenia is reburying some 800 victims from a mass grave containing the remains of thousands of people believed killed in the aftermath of World War II by the communist authorities.

The remains will be laid to rest in a memorial park in Maribor, northeastern Slovenia, alongside other victims of post-WWII summary executions. The victims are believed to be mostly Croats and Slovenes from WWII pro-Nazi groups killed by the victorious communists.

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic laid a wreath as part of commemoration ceremonies Thursday. She says "historic truth must be established because it presents a basis for a better future."