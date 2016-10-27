Spain: Rajoy faces 1st confidence vote in bid to form govt
A
A
Share via Email
MADRID — Spain's parliament is wrapping up a debate before a first vote of confidence to allow conservative leader Mariano Rajoy to form a minority government and end a 10-month political impasse.
Rajoy, acting premier and head of the Popular party, lacks the support to win the absolute majority of votes in the 350-seat chamber in the first round. He will have to wait till a second vote Saturday when the promised abstention by the leading opposition Socialist will likely see him through.
Spain has been in an unprecedented state of political limbo after two inconclusive elections since last December.
Socialist spokesman Antonio Hernando said Thursday the party would vote no in the first round to show it rejected Rajoy's policies.
Most Popular
-
Poll: Who do you side with in the dispute between teachers and the Nova Scotia government?
-
'I think they’ve got a lot of valid concerns:' Halifax parents supportive of teachers after strike vote
-
Alberta private school closed amid allegations of pocketing public dollars
-
UK expert shrugs off foreign investment, blames Canada for Vancouver housing crisis