Spain: Rajoy faces 1st confidence vote in bid to form govt

MADRID — Spain's parliament is wrapping up a debate before a first vote of confidence to allow conservative leader Mariano Rajoy to form a minority government and end a 10-month political impasse.

Rajoy, acting premier and head of the Popular party, lacks the support to win the absolute majority of votes in the 350-seat chamber in the first round. He will have to wait till a second vote Saturday when the promised abstention by the leading opposition Socialist will likely see him through.

Spain has been in an unprecedented state of political limbo after two inconclusive elections since last December.