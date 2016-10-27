Spain's jobless rate drops to 19 pct ahead of new govt

MADRID — Spain's unemployment rate has dropped to 18.9 per cent in the third quarter from 20 per cent in the previous three-month period, the lowest rate in six years and welcome news for acting premier Mariano Rajoy as he looks to begin a second term in office this week.

The National Statistics Institute said Thursday the number of people out of work fell by 253,900 July through September to a rounded total of 4.3 million.

Reducing the unemployment rate, the second highest in the European Union after Greece's, had been one of Rajoy's main promises in government since 2011.