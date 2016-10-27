Texas tow truck driver takes pricey sports car for a spin

PE ARLAND, Texas (AP) — A tow truck driver found a $110,000 sports car just too tempting and decided to give it a spin after towing it from a Houston-area home.

But the driver was unaware the Nissan GT-R is equipped with a sophisticated system that records video, audio and speed. The car's owner, Brian Montgomery of Pearland (PEHR'-l'nd), was able to watch the video of the joyride after the car was returned to him.

Montgomery told KPRC-TV in Houston (http://bit.ly/2ecYx5s ) that he was having trouble with the car last weekend and decided to have it towed to a Nissan dealership. But the car was taken to the tow truck company instead.

Montgomery says the car recording shows it was driven at 75 mph through residential neighbourhoods .