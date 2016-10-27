Texas tow truck driver takes pricey sports car for a spin
PE ARLAND, Texas (AP) — A tow truck driver found a $110,000 sports car just too tempting and decided to give it a spin after towing it from a Houston-area home.
But the driver was unaware the Nissan GT-R is equipped with a sophisticated system that records video, audio and speed. The car's owner, Brian Montgomery of Pearland (PEHR'-l'nd), was able to watch the video of the joyride after the car was returned to him.
Montgomery told KPRC-TV in Houston (http://bit.ly/2ecYx5s ) that he was having trouble with the car last weekend and decided to have it towed to a Nissan dealership. But the car was taken to the tow truck company instead.
Montgomery says the car recording shows it was driven at 75 mph through residential
The Pearland Police Department is investigating.
