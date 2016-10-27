The Latest: Court cites signature issues in medical pot plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Latest on the Arkansas Supreme Court's decision to disqualify one of two medical marijuana proposals from the November ballot (all times local):

Arkansas' top court cited problems with signatures gathered by canvassers in its ruling that disqualified a medical marijuana proposal from the November ballot.

Supreme Court justices on Thursday tossed out more than 12,000 signatures that were approved by election officials for the proposal, saying supporters didn't comply with laws regarding registration and reporting of paid canvassers. The decision left the group nearly 2,500 signatures shy of what was needed to qualify for the ballot.

Arkansas voters will still be able to consider a competing plan legalizing the drug for medicinal uses.

Two justices disagreed with the opinion, noting that a retired judge assigned by the court to review the petitions had said more than enough valid signatures were submitted.

