The Latest: 2 sought in alleged attack on reporters

CANNON BALL, N.D. — The Latest on the Dakota Access oil pipeline protest (all times local):

11:15 am.

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for two Dakota Access pipeline protesters who allegedly were involved in an attack on three journalists covering the months-long protest in south central North Dakota.

Authorities say the Oct. 18 attack on the journalists involved protesters taking a reporter's microphone, blocking a vehicle in which the journalists locked themselves, and shaking and hitting the vehicle. Law officers eventually rescued the journalists after they called 911.

James White, of Fort Yates, is charged with felony restraint and reckless endangerment, along with fleeing police.

Kareen Lewis is charged with felony restraint. Court documents don't list a hometown for him, and documents don't list an attorney for either man.

Authorities say they're still trying to identify three other protesters considered "people of interest" in the case.

10:20 a.m.

Protesters against the Dakota Access pipeline are gearing up for a confrontation with authorities over a patch of private land on the pipeline route.

Protesters constructed two barricades Thursday on a highway near the camp they have established on property owned by the pipeline's developer. They barricades are made of tires, hay bales, logs, plywood and barbed wire.

Protesters also are moving from their main camp, which is on federally owned land, to the camp on the private property. Riders on horseback are monitoring the movements of authorities.

On Wednesday, authorities gathered in the area with heavy equipment including Humvees and buses and demanded the protesters leave the private land. The protesters refused.

Protester Robert Eder says if authorities clear out the camp, "there will be twice as many tomorrow."

6:45 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration is restricting flights over an area of North Dakota where law enforcement and people protesting the construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline are bracing for a confrontation.

The restriction went into effect Wednesday and will last until Nov. 5.

Authorities say only aircraft affiliated with the North Dakota Tactical Operation Center are allowed within a radius of about 4 1/2 miles of Cannon Ball, where the protesters have set up camp. The FAA has also banned drones in the airspace.

A months-long dispute over the pipeline reached a crisis point at the weekend when some 200 protesters set up camp on land owned by pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners. On Wednesday, authorities gathered in the area with heavy equipment including Humvees and buses and demanded they leave. The protesters refused.

12:10 a.m.

Protesters trying to stop construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline are bracing for a confrontation with police after the demonstrators refused to leave private land in the pipeline's path.

A months-long dispute over the four-state, $3.8 billion pipeline reached a crisis point when some 200 protesters set up camp on land owned by pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners.

Law enforcement officers demanded that the protesters leave on Wednesday and they refused. It appeared that only thick fog and cloudy skies kept a large contingent of law enforcement officers from moving in. Officials have frequently monitored protesters by air.