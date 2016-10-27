The Latest: NATO sending planes, ships to back EU migrant op

CALAIS, France — The Latest on Europe's response to the flow of migrants to the continent (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance has agreed to back the European Union's anti-migrant smuggling operation in the Mediterranean Sea.

Stoltenberg told reporters Thursday that ships and aircraft will be deployed to help for two weeks.

Greece and Turkey will provide ships to help back up the EU's Operation Sophia. Greece, Italy, Spain and Turkey are to provide aircraft and Stoltenberg said that other non-NATO countries are considering a role.

The decision came during a two-day meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

___

11:40 a.m.

Bulldozers have started demolishing the makeshift migrant camp in the French port city of Calais, one day after authorities declared it empty.

Work intensified on Thursday to remove the tents and shelters, shops and restaurants at the site, until recently a sprawling temporary home to thousands of people trying to go to Britain.

French authorities said 5,596 people were evacuated in the complex operation that began Monday. Buses have been transferring migrants to reception centres across the country, where they are to stay for a few months to apply for asylum.

Dozens of migrants could still be seen on Thursday morning on the outskirts of the camp.