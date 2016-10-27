The Latest: Trump raises possibility of Texas vote-rigging

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

10:45 a.m.

Donald Trump is again raising the possibility of election rigging in a tweet that follows unsubstantiated claims in Texas of voters having their ballots changed.

The Republican presidential candidate on Thursday tweeted there was "a lot of call-ins about vote flipping" in Texas voting booths. He also said there were big lines and people "are not happy."

Some social media posts claimed machines flipped Trump votes to Democrat Hillary Clinton. Election officials have said the machines aren't malfunctioning, and that some voters may be inadvertently making errors. One county near Houston did report a software glitch affecting straight-ticket voting, but said the issue has been resolved.

Trump has claimed the vote nationwide may be soiled by widespread voter fraud, but has not provided evidence to back up that claim.

___

8:20 a.m.

Melania Trump says that if her husband wins the presidency, she would like to work on helping children deal with social media.

Appearing with Donald Trump in an interview broadcast Thursday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Mrs. Trump said there's a "need to teach" young people on how to use social media, "what is right to say, what is not right to say."

Her husband is an avid user of Twitter, often using it to attack his opponents and critics in blunt, harsh terms.

Asked about his tweets, the Republican presidential nominee said, "I believe in fighting back when people are against me." He called social media "an instrument" for doing that.

Mrs. Trump said she worries about the "negativity" of much of what is presented in social media.

___

8:15 a.m.

Donald Trump won't commit to working with Hillary Clinton if she's elected president.

The Republican presidential candidate said Thursday on ABC's "Good Morning America" that he will make the decision at a later date. He says: "I'm not saying that I'm not or I am. Hopefully I won't have to make that decision."

New York's archbishop, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, has said that in a warm private exchange at an otherwise testy charity dinner last week, Clinton had told Trump that "whatever happens, we need to work together afterward."

But Clinton sidestepped a question Wednesday about whether she will meet one-on-one with rival Donald Trump after the November election.

She told journalists that she will reach out to Republicans and independents and "the elected leadership of the Congress."

__

4 a.m.

Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama are slated to campaign together for the first time at a rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The event Thursday afternoon will bring together two women who are a study in contrasts. Clinton is perhaps one of the least traditional first ladies in modern history, while Obama has fully embraced tradition.

Clinton dove into policy, undertook a massive project and failed under a harsh spotlight.