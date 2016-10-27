Turkey issues warrants for 73 pilots linked to Gulen

ISTANBUL — Turkey's state-run news agency says 73 military pilots are to be detained as part of the ongoing investigation into the movement allegedly responsible for the failed coup on July 15.

Anadolu Agency says the chief public prosecutor's office in the central Anatolian city of Konya on Thursday issued detention warrants for two colonels and 71 lieutenants for alleged ties to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Turkey accuses Gulen of masterminding the coup violent attempt that led to more than 270 deaths, and the government has launched a massive crackdown on his followers.