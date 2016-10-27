Turkey urges extradition of Muslim cleric over failed coup

WASHINGTON — Turkey's justice minister is reiterating demands that the United States extradite a Muslim cleric it accuses of orchestrating the July failed coup attempt.

Bekir Bozdag spoke to reporters on Thursday, a day after meeting with U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch. Ankara claims that Pennsylvania-based Fethullah Gulen was the mastermind of the coup and wants him handed over to Turkey. Gulen denies involvement.

Bozdag accused Gulen of being a terrorist and compared him to Osama Bin Laden, saying: "Whatever Osama bin Laden means for the United States and for the American people, Fethullah Gulen means the same for Turkey and Turkish people."