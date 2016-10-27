Voting for Trump? GOP lawmakers get into rhetorical knots

WASHINGTON — Dozens of Republicans repudiated Donald Trump after his crude, predatory comments about women. Endorsements were withdrawn and many called for the GOP nominee to drop out of the presidential race.

Weeks later, several Republicans are back on the Trump train, while others in tough races won't say whether they are for or against their party's presidential nominee.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah said on Oct. 7 that Trump's "abhorrent" comments meant he could "no longer in good conscience endorse" him. Now Chaffetz has reversed course, saying on Twitter that while he won't defend or endorse Trump, "I am voting for him."