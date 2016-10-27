Wisconsin student charged with assaulting 4 more women

MADISON, Wis. — A University of Wisconsin-Madison student already accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his apartment after a date this month has now been charged with sexually assaulting four other women.

Prosecutors filed a criminal complaint Thursday that accuses 20-year-old Alec Cook of assaults dating back to March 2015.

Prosecutors say one woman was assaulted during a ballroom dancing class she attended with Cook, and that he met two others at a party and in a human sexuality class. The fourth alleged victim said she met him during a psychology class experiment.