2 LaGuardia runways reopen after Pence plane slide
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The agency that runs New York's LaGuardia Airport says two runways have been reopened after Republican
The Port Authority of New York and Jersey said Friday that crews worked through the night to remove the plane.
It says
One of the runways reopened soon after the landing Thursday night. The other remained closed while the plane was being removed.
There were no injuries. The 37 passengers, including Pence, and 11 crew members were evacuated through the back of the plane.
Most Popular
-
Lisa Blackburn holds onto District 14 Halifax regional council seat after recount
-
Philippine President Duterte says God threatened to crash his plane over 'epithets'
-
-
'The market is dead': Schlock director Uwe Boll’s Rampage of terrible films is finished