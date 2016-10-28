2 LaGuardia runways reopen after Pence plane slide

NEW YORK — The agency that runs New York's LaGuardia Airport says two runways have been reopened after Republican vice-presidential candidate Mike Pence's campaign plane slid off a runway during a rainstorm.

The Port Authority of New York and Jersey said Friday that crews worked through the night to remove the plane.

It says travellers could still encounter some residual delays.

One of the runways reopened soon after the landing Thursday night. The other remained closed while the plane was being removed.