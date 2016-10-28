Bundy attorney cited for failing to comply with order
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ammon Bundy's lawyer will be back in Oregon next year, this time as the accused.
In a bizarre ending to the trial, Marcus Mumford was wrestled to the ground by U.S. marshals and arrested after repeatedly yelling at a judge to let his client go free. U.S. District Judge Anna Brown said Bundy couldn't leave because he's going to a Nevada jail to face charges there.
The U.S. Marshals Service says Mumford was cited for failure to comply with a federal lawful order and disturbance. He was released with a Jan. 6 date to return to court.
Supervising deputy Eric Wahlstrom told The Oregonian/OregonLive that Mumford was shocked with a stun gun in a dry-stun mode. It was placed against him, but no probes were fired into his body.
Mumford told reporters he grew up on a farm and is used to rough treatment.
Bundy and six co-defendants were found not guilty on charges related to the occupation of a national wildlife refuge.
