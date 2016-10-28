Chinese official: anti-graft drive not politically motivated

BEIJING — A top Chinese anti-corruption official has rejected suggestions that the country's nearly 4-year-long campaign against graft is politically biased.

Wu Yuliang told reporters Friday that those speculating that the campaign was being used to target political foes were acting out of ulterior motives.

Wu's comments came a day after a major meeting of the ruling Communist Party that renewed President Xi Jinping's drive to end corruption and tighten discipline within the 88 million-member organization that has run China since seizing power in a 1949 revolution.

The party meeting also elevated Xi to the position of "core" leader, underscoring his clout and strengthening his dominance ahead of a reshuffle in the top ranks next year.