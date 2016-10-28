Croatia offers to help Bosnia with joining the EU

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Croatia's prime minister says his country will use its recent European Union admission experience to help Bosnia join the alliance as fast as possible.

Andrej Plenkovic began a two-day visit Friday, eight days after his conservative government was established. This shows how important relations with Bosnia are for Croatia, Plenkovic said after meeting with his counterpart, Denic Zvizdic.

Croatia joined the EU in 2013 while Bosnia only applied at the beginning of 2016. Plenkovic said Croatian experts could help Bosnia walk the EU path which includes removing the imperfections from the constitution which can only be done if all sides in Bosnia agree. Bosnian Croats claim they do not enjoy the same rights that Bosniaks and Serbs have and have proposed a Bosnian Croat autonomous region.