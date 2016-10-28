Democrats are spending as Senate race tightens in Wisconsin
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A major Democratic campaign committee is announcing last-minute spending in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race as the contest tightens.
The $2 million investment from the Senate Majority PAC comes as a surprise. Former Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold has been heavily
But polls have shown the race tightening in recent days, and a spokesman for Senate Majority PAC says the group does not want to take any chances.
The contest for control of the Senate is down to the wire. Republicans face losing their majority on Nov. 8 if Democrats can pick up four seats and keep the White House. A half-dozen races are toss-ups.