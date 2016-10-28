Democrats are spending as Senate race tightens in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON — A major Democratic campaign committee is announcing last-minute spending in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race as the contest tightens.

The $2 million investment from the Senate Majority PAC comes as a surprise. Former Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold has been heavily favoured to beat incumbent GOP Sen. Ron Johnson.

But polls have shown the race tightening in recent days, and a spokesman for Senate Majority PAC says the group does not want to take any chances.