Dutch populist Geert Wilders to boycott hate speech trial
A
A
Share via Email
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Firebrand Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders says he will not attend court next week to face hate speech charges, calling the case against him "a political trial."
Prosecutors have charged Wilders, leader of the populist Dutch Freedom Party, with insulting a group based on their race and inciting hatred and discrimination.
In a message released Friday, Wilders says, "It is my right and my duty as a politician to speak about the problems in our country."
The trial starting Monday against Wilders, who was acquitted in 2011 of insulting Islam,
"We'll take care of it," he replied.