FedEx plane catches fire at Florida airport; no injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A FedEx plane caught fire Friday evening while landing at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, authorities said.

The plane was arriving from Memphis shortly before 6 p.m. when the fire broke out, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles.

The pilots told authorities they believe the left landing gear collapsed on the runway. Both pilots escaped without injury.

The fire, which was contained to the left wing and fuel tank, was put out within minutes of the landing, Jachles said. An inspection determined that the cargo appeared to be undamaged.

Air traffic controllers in Fort Lauderdale issued a ground stop after the flight, and no flights were allowed to leave for a time. The airport's south runway reopened about 7 p.m., but the north runway remained closed for investigation.

FedEx issued a statement that the company was co-operating with authorities.

The National Transportation Safety Board is opening an investigation into a FedEx plane that caught fire after its landing gear collapsed. Christopher O'Neill, a spokesman for the board, said a team of five investigators are being sent to Fort Lauderdale.