Former head of Guatemala's congress convicted of bribery
A
A
Share via Email
GUATEMALA CITY — A court in Guatemala has sentenced the former leader of Congress to 13 years and four months in prison for trying to bribe a judge to issue a ruling
Gudy Rivera was convicted of bribery and influence trafficking. Former Judge Claudia Escobar accused Rivera of trying to bribe her to block a court order in 2014 removing former
Former President Otto Perez Molina and Baldetti resigned last year and have been in custody on charges of permitting and benefiting from an alleged customs graft scheme that defrauded the state of millions of dollars.