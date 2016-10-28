Former head of Guatemala's congress convicted of bribery

GUATEMALA CITY — A court in Guatemala has sentenced the former leader of Congress to 13 years and four months in prison for trying to bribe a judge to issue a ruling favouring the vice-president at the time, who is also accused of corruption.

Gudy Rivera was convicted of bribery and influence trafficking. Former Judge Claudia Escobar accused Rivera of trying to bribe her to block a court order in 2014 removing former Vice-President Roxana Baldetti as secretary-general of the Patriot Party, to which Rivera belongs.