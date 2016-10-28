Former Putin aide's death in DC deemed an accident

WASHINGTON — Authorities say a former aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin died by accident in a Washington hotel room from hitting his head and incurring other injuries after "days of excessive consumption of alcohol."

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced in a statement Friday that the investigation into Mikhail Lesin's death is now closed. Lesin helped found the English-language news service Russia Today.

Officials say the 57-year-old Lesin entered his hotel room on Nov. 4, 2015 and was injured while alone. His body was found the next day.