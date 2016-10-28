Former Putin aide's death in DC deemed an accident
WASHINGTON — Authorities say a former aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin died by accident in a Washington hotel room from hitting his head and incurring other injuries after "days of excessive consumption of alcohol."
The U.S. Attorney's Office announced in a statement Friday that the investigation into Mikhail Lesin's death is now closed. Lesin helped found the English-language news service Russia Today.
Officials say the 57-year-old Lesin entered his hotel room on Nov. 4, 2015 and was injured while alone. His body was found the next day.
The Chief Medical Examiner determined his death was caused by blunt-force injuries to his head from falls, injuries to his body, and excessive alcohol intoxication.