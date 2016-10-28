Freight trains collide head-on; 2 crew members injured

CHESTER, Pa. — Two freight trains have crashed head-on in Pennsylvania, injuring two crew members.

A CSX spokesman says an empty freight train travelling to Pavonia, New Jersey from Richmond, Virginia collided Friday morning with another CSX train carrying consumer goods and food products to Atlanta from Quebec, Canada.

Neither train was carrying hazardous materials.

Spokesman Rob Doolittle says two crew members were aboard each train during the crash at a track interlocking in Chester, outside of Philadelphia.

He declined to comment on the extent of injuries suffered by the two employees.