India, Pakistan trade fire and blame along Kashmir border
SRINAGAR, India — An Indian paramilitary officer says a civilian and a soldier have been killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the volatile frontier in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
The officer said Pakistani soldiers fired mortars and automatic gunfire at several border posts in Jammu region on Friday in an "unprovoked" violation of the cease-fire accord between India and Pakistan in the contested region.
The officer spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to provide information to the media.
A senior officer with India's Border Security Force, Arun Kumar, said border guards have killed 15 Pakistani soldiers in "retaliatory firing and shelling" since last week.
Pakistan's army denied the Indian claim.
Troops from the two countries have regularly traded fire in recent weeks, causing casualties on both sides.
