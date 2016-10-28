Israel to name nuclear facility after Shimon Peres

JERUSALEM — Israel's prime minister says a nuclear facility will be named after late former President Shimon Peres.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the announcement at a ceremony Friday marking 30 days since Peres' death, where his tombstone was unveiled.

He said the facility, located in Israel's Negev desert, will be called "The Shimon Peres Center for Nuclear Science."

Peres, who died last month at 93, spearheaded the development of Israel's nuclear program when he led the country's Defence Ministry in the 1950s. He helped Israel create what is believed to be a nuclear arsenal.