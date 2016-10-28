Lawsuit alleges sex abuse by ex-No. 2 at Legion of Christ

HARTFORD, Conn. — A lawsuit filed in Connecticut this week accuses a former top official for the scandal-plagued Legion of Christ of sexually abusing a boy in the 1990s.

The accused priest served as second-in-command to the founder of the conservative religious order, who molested his seminarians.

The lawsuit is believed to include the first such accusation against the Rev. Luis Garza, who's believed to be living in the Philippines.

A Legion of Christ spokesman said Friday that Garza denies the allegations. Spokesman Jim Fair says Garza said he "will co-operate fully in any inquiry regarding this matter."

The plaintiff's name hasn't been made public. The plaintiff alleges he was abused by Garza and two other priests at a Legion boarding school in Mexico when he was a teenager.

