Philadelphia station finds some votes cast by dead people

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia TV station reported Friday it has found at least three instances in which votes were cast in recent elections under the names of people who were long dead.

WPVI-TV (http://6abc.cm/2fcXVS7 ) dug through a decade's worth of Philadelphia's election and death records.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of a "rigged" election, saying large-scale voter fraud is happening in the U.S. There is no evidence that such widespread fraud exists.

He's singled out Philadelphia as a city to watch, and has specifically raised concerns about votes made by dead people.

Among the three individuals found by the TV station was a woman who died in 2006 but cast ballots in 2008, 2012, 2014 and the 2016 primary election.

Republican election commissioner Al Schmidt told the TV station the issues they found would be considered human error. He cited things like poll workers scanning the wrong name, a person signing in the wrong spot, or a son with the same name as a deceased father.

Earlier this month, Schmidt dismissed the idea that election fraud could take place in the nation's fifth-largest city.

"The real threat to the integrity of elections is irresponsible accusations that undermine confidence in the electoral process," he said.

Experts say cases of voter fraud involving dead people are isolated. They also say it would be an inefficient way to rig a presidential election, given that the fraud would have to be conducted one voter at a time and would be effective only in places where the race is close enough that the outcome could be swayed.

There are more than 9,000 election jurisdictions nationwide and hundreds of thousands of polling places.

