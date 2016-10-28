Philippines verifying if Chinese ships left disputed shoal
A
A
Share via Email
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine
Lorenzana told The Associated Press that a Philippine air force plane may conduct aerial surveillance of the area off the northwestern Philippines as early as Saturday.
Chinese coast guard ships have been driving Filipino fishermen away from the area since taking control of Scarborough.
Most Popular
-
ISIS using tens of thousands as 'human shields' in Mosul: UN
-
Philippine President Duterte says God threatened to crash his plane over 'epithets'
-
UK expert shrugs off foreign investment, blames Canada for Vancouver housing crisis
-
Masked man jumps out from behind bushes, assaults 10-year-old girl in Dartmouth: police