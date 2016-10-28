Police evict oil pipeline protesters from private land

CANNON BALL, N.D. — A months-long protest over the Dakota Access oil pipeline reached its most chaotic pitch yet when hundreds of law enforcement officers moved in to force activists off private property.

Thursday's nearly six-hour operation dramatically escalated the dispute over Native American rights and the project's environmental impact, with officers in riot gear firing bean bags and pepper spray.

At least 117 people were arrested, and no serious injuries were reported.

State Emergency Services spokeswoman Cecily Fong says that among those arrested was a woman who pulled out a .38- calibre pistol and fired three times at officers, narrowly missing a sheriff's deputy. She says officers did not return fire.