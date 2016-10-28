Santos says 'everything on the table' in revived peace talks

BOGOTA — Colombia's president says "everything is on the table" in efforts to revive a peace pact with rebels that voters narrowly defeated on Oct. 2. And he says a new deal could be reached "in a matter of days."

President Juan Manuel Santos also told the nation in a brief televised speech Friday that government negotiators would return immediately from talks in Havana with rebel leaders and meet Saturday with opponents of the initial deal.

The rebel and government delegations issued a statement in Havana saying many new proposals have been incorporated in the text of a new accord. They did not provide details.