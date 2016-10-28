Spain Deputy PM: New govt stability a task for all parties

MADRID — Spain's acting deputy premier says the stability of a new minority government expected to take power next week will depend on the willingness of all parties to negotiate and act responsibly.

Soraya Saenz de Santamaria says the new government's term in office would test all parties' "capacity for dialogue and responsibility."

She spoke Friday after what was expected to be the final Cabinet meeting of acting premier Mariano Rajoy's caretaker government. Parliament is meeting Saturday when it is expected approve Rajoy's bid to form a new government and end a 10-month political impasse.