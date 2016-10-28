News / World

Spain Deputy PM: New govt stability a task for all parties

Spain acting conservative Prime Minister and Popular Party leader Mariano Rajoy speaks at the Spanish parliament during the investiture debate in Madrid, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Rajoy lost the investiture voting on Thursday but he has a second chance Saturday when he only needs a majority of votes. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Spain acting conservative Prime Minister and Popular Party leader Mariano Rajoy speaks at the Spanish parliament during the investiture debate in Madrid, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Rajoy lost the investiture voting on Thursday but he has a second chance Saturday when he only needs a majority of votes. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

MADRID — Spain's acting deputy premier says the stability of a new minority government expected to take power next week will depend on the willingness of all parties to negotiate and act responsibly.

Soraya Saenz de Santamaria says the new government's term in office would test all parties' "capacity for dialogue and responsibility."

She spoke Friday after what was expected to be the final Cabinet meeting of acting premier Mariano Rajoy's caretaker government. Parliament is meeting Saturday when it is expected approve Rajoy's bid to form a new government and end a 10-month political impasse.

Rajoy's candidacy was rejected by lawmakers in a first vote Thursday but a promised abstention by the leading opposition Socialist party will see the conservative leader through in a second round Saturday.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular