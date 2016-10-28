Sweden denies Assange permission to attend funeral

COPENHAGEN — Swedish prosecutors say a request from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to leave the Ecuadorean Embassy in London without being detained in order to attend a funeral has been dismissed on procedural grounds.

The Prosecution Authority said in a statement Friday nothing in the Swedish legislation permits exceptions.

It was not clear which funeral Assange wanted to attend.

The 45-year-old Australian computer hacker is wanted for questioning over a rape allegation stemming from a 2010 visit to Sweden.