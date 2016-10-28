Talc verdict winner: Money can't make up for lost health

ST. LOUIS — A California woman awarded more than $70 million in her talcum powder lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson says she is pleased by the ruling, but it doesn't make up for the damage to her health.

A St. Louis jury on Thursday sided with 63-year-old Deborah Giannecchini of Modesto, California. She said at a news conference Friday that she used Johnson's Baby Power for 45 years before being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012.

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that it sympathizes with women and their families impacted by ovarian cancer, but science has shown no link with talcum powder. The company plans to appeal.