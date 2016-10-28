The Latest: FAA reports minor injuries in Chicago plane fire

CHICAGO — The Latest on a plane fire at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says an unknown number of minor injuries have been reported after an American Airlines plane caught fire and passengers evacuated on the runway at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro initially said no one was hurt but later said minor injuries were reported. He said he could not give an exact number.

Molinaro says the pilot aborted takeoff and everyone evacuated. Television reports showed a large plume of black smoke coming from the Boeing 767.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman says the board is aware of the incident but hasn't made a decision on whether to investigate.

___

2:30 p.m.

Authorities say an American Airlines plane caught fire and passengers evacuated on the runway at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says American Airlines Flight 383 departed Chicago for Miami on Friday afternoon when it blew a tire and damaged an engine. Molinaro says the pilot aborted takeoff and everyone evacuated. The FAA says there were no injuries.

Television reports showed a large plume of black smoke coming from the Boeing 767.

American Airlines spokeswoman Leslie Scott said in a brief statement that the plane had "an engine-related mechanical issue." She says buses are en route to take 161 passengers and nine crew members from the runway to the terminal.