The Latest: Libertarian VP candidate Weld supports Murkowski
5:30 p.m.
Weld is in Alaska on a two-day campaign trip. In an interview Friday, the former Massachusetts governor says he has worked with Murkowski and is impressed with her.
The Libertarian candidate for Senate in Alaska is Joe Miller. Miller changed his party affiliation from Republican in becoming a last-minute substitution on the Libertarian ticket last month.
Weld says he's sure Miller is a fine person. But he says Miller is a "devoted social conservative" and Weld says he is a devoted social liberal. He says Miller doesn't speak for him.
Miller has said he's supporting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Murkowski hasn't said who she's voting for. She has said she can't support Trump or Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
1:10 p.m.
It's part of a two-day visit to Anchorage by the former Massachusetts governor.
Alaska, with just three electoral votes, isn't battleground territory but it's a place where Weld and running mate Gary Johnson hope to make a statement in a year in which the two major party nominees are polarizing.
The last time Alaska voters supported a Democratic nominee for president was 1964; the state has supported the GOP ticket since.
In Alaska, registered Republicans far outnumber Democrats but the single largest voting bloc in the state is independents. State election statistics show there are only about 7,500 registered Libertarians in Alaska.