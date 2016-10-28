The Latest: Libertarian VP candidate Weld supports Murkowski

The Latest on Libertarian vice-presidential nominee Bill Weld's visit to Alaska (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Libertarian vice-presidential candidate Bill Weld says he supports Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in her re-election bid in Alaska.

Weld is in Alaska on a two-day campaign trip. In an interview Friday, the former Massachusetts governor says he has worked with Murkowski and is impressed with her.

The Libertarian candidate for Senate in Alaska is Joe Miller. Miller changed his party affiliation from Republican in becoming a last-minute substitution on the Libertarian ticket last month.

Weld says he's sure Miller is a fine person. But he says Miller is a "devoted social conservative" and Weld says he is a devoted social liberal. He says Miller doesn't speak for him.

Miller has said he's supporting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Murkowski hasn't said who she's voting for. She has said she can't support Trump or Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

___

1:10 p.m.

Libertarian vice-presidential nominee Bill Weld is holding a campaign event in Alaska's largest city Friday evening, hoping to rally support for his ticket.

It's part of a two-day visit to Anchorage by the former Massachusetts governor.

Alaska, with just three electoral votes, isn't battleground territory but it's a place where Weld and running mate Gary Johnson hope to make a statement in a year in which the two major party nominees are polarizing.

The last time Alaska voters supported a Democratic nominee for president was 1964; the state has supported the GOP ticket since.