The Latest: New Clinton ad features President Obama

The Latest on the U.S. presidential campaign (all times EDT):

9:05 a.m.

President Barack Obama is telling voters in a new ad that a vote for Hillary Clinton is a vote to uphold his legacy.

Obama says in the ad that "all the progress we've made these last eight years is on the ballot." He's citing equally, justice, tolerance and respect for women as values he says Clinton would continue to promote.

It's a sharp contrast from two years ago, when Obama was unpopular and Democrats winced when he occasionally said his policies were on the ballot in the midterms.

Clinton's campaign says the ad is airing nationally, but mostly in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina. Obama holds a rally for Clinton in Florida on Friday evening.

___

8:20 a.m.

Republican vice-presidential candidate Mike Pence says there's "strong evidence" and "significant intelligence" indicating that Russia is behind the hacked emails of Hillary Clinton's campaign staff.

The comments are in contrast to assertions by his running mate, Donald Trump, who claims the U.S. has "no idea" who is behind the email hacks. The U.S. intelligence community has blamed Moscow, stating that "based on the scope and sensitivity" of the hacking, "only Russia's senior-most officials could have authorized these activities."

In an interview Friday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Pence said "there's certainly strong evidence (to) that effect."

He said if he and Trump are elected, they would "follow the facts." Pence added: "Certainly there's going to be very strong consequences if any state actor is involved."

___

7:30 a.m.

Republican Mike Pence says he's grateful for the "quick action" of his pilot and first responders when his campaign plane slid off a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

No one was injured in the incident Thursday. Pence told ABC's "Good Morning America" that he felt the plane fishtail after a hard landing.

He said, "just for a few seconds, you could feel us bouncing off. And with mud splattered up on the windows, we figured we were off the runway."

Pence said first responders were "on the scene at LaGuardia before the aircraft even came to a halt."

The plane was coming to New York from Fort Dodge, Iowa.

___

3:40 a.m.

Hillary Clinton has turned to popular first lady Michelle Obama to rally voters in North Carolina, part of the effort to deliver a knockout blow to Donald Trump.

For his part, the New York billionaire is denouncing both Hillary and Bill Clinton as creatures of a corrupt political system, who would use the Oval Office to enrich themselves at the expense of American families.

New fundraising reports show that Trump is facing a sizable deficit that could cripple his final efforts to win on Election Day.